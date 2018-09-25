Gamecocks face tough challenge in containing Kentucky RB Snell

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -It hasn’t been easy facing Kentucky over the last four seasons for South Carolina.
The Gamecocks currently own a four-game losing streak to the Wildcats and the challenge of ending that skid be heavily predicated on if the Gamecocks can stop running back Benny Snell.
The junior tailback, an All-SEC first team selection, has rushed for 540 yards and seven touchdowns for Mark Stoops’ squad. Just last year, Snell put up 102 yards and two scores against the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium.
“Obviously, Benny Snell is an outstanding back,” Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said. “He runs violent, runs tough. (He’s) competitive (and) runs the way you’re supposed to run. I really respect him.”
Snell, who holds several school records at Kentucky, won’t be easy to bring down. Weighing 223 pounds, Snell is a downhill running who thrives on contact.
“He’s definitely a good back,” said Gamecocks defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw. “I think he’s going to play on Sunday. We just want to try to play our blocks and try to stop him.”
“When you play really, really good backs, they’re going to make you miss,” Muschamp said. “They’re going to break some tackles. You’ve got to swarm the football. You’ve got to leverage the ball the right way. The ball carrier is never down until the whistle blows. You’ve got to finish on the ball carrier and you’ve got to have the right mindset going into the game. I think that’s something that’s really important when you play a back like Snell because he’s a guy you’re going to have to gang tackle to get on the ground.”
South Carolina faces No. 17 Kentucky at Kroger Field on Saturday night at 7:30. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.