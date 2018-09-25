FIRST ALERT: Waccamaw rising fast, not cresting for another 24 hours

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest projections have the Waccamaw River’s crest in Conway occurring Wednesday instead of today. The crest height is still the same, at 22 feet. The Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) is rising rapidly and already flooding homes and roads along it. The ICWW in Socastee will reach Hurricane Matthew levels today. Horry County officials are urging evacuations in the Socastee area. Click HERE is a link to the areas they are highlighting.
Intracoastal Waterway in Socastee
The latest data from the National Weather Service and the Southeast Regional River Forecast Center indicates that the Intracoastal Waterway will continue to rise to historic levels. The latest forecast shows the level in the Waterway far exceeding the levels experienced following Hurricane Matthew. The level of the Waterway reached 19.23 feet following Hurricane Matthew. The forecast is for the Waterway in Socastee to reach 23 feet by Thursday September 27th. These water levels will flood more areas of Rosewood and Shem Creek, as well as areas near Wacatee Zoo.
Waccamaw River (Longs, Conway, Bucksport)
The Waccamaw River near Longs has crested on Saturday at 20.2 feet with a slow fall into early next week. The Waccamaw at the gage near Hwy 22 crested overnight, so the next spot downriver will be Conway. The river then crests in Conway at 22 feet by Wednesday September 26th. During Hurricane Matthew, Conway saw water levels of 17.9 feet.
After cresting in Conway, the Waccamaw will crest in Bucksport. Water levels will crest in Bucksport at 28 feet by September 26th, passing the old record of 23.7 feet. As of Sunday night, it is rapidly rising to 25 feet already in Bucksport. It’s near the Bucksport area that the Waccamaw impacts the Intracoastal Waterway.
Lumber River (Lumberton)
The Lumber River has peaked as high as the gauge goes earlier in the week, and experienced a second crest today at around 20 feet Monday. Now that it is past crest, it is slowly going down. and will finally dip down into only moderate flood stage by later today and minor flood by Thursday.
Lynches River (at Effingham)
The Lynches River crested Saturday evening at 17.1 feet at Moderate Flood stage and will continue to fall out of flood stage by the middle of the week.
Little Pee Dee River (Near Galivants Ferry)
The Little Pee Dee has hit the crest and will continue a slow drop. As of Sunday evening, it is 14.9 feet. The river will remain in major flood through the end of the week. Major flood stage is above 13 feet.
Great Pee Dee River (at Pee Dee)
The Great Pee Dee River has crest about 1.5 feet below the level set for Hurricane Matthew. The river is in moderate flood now and will drop to minor flood by Saturday.
