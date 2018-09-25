FIRST ALERT: Waccamaw rising fast, not cresting for another 24 hours

The latest data from the National Weather Service and the Southeast Regional River Forecast Center indicates that the Intracoastal Waterway will continue to rise to historic levels. The latest forecast shows the level in the Waterway far exceeding the levels experienced following Hurricane Matthew. The level of the Waterway reached 19.23 feet following Hurricane Matthew. The forecast is for the Waterway in Socastee to reach 23 feet by Thursday September 27th. These water levels will flood more areas of Rosewood and Shem Creek, as well as areas near Wacatee Zoo.