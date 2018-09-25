FIRST ALERT: Thursday is an Alert Day for possible strong storms

By Dominic Brown | September 25, 2018 at 3:11 PM EST - Updated September 25 at 10:49 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - First Alert Headlines

· Thursday is an Alert Day.

· A stalled front could produce strong storms with heavy rain and damaging winds.

· Storms are mostly likely to develop Thursday afternoon.

Heads up! A few strong thunderstorms could develop in the Midlands Thursday.

Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is tracking a cold front that will move into the Midlands late in the day Wednesday. A few scattered showers and storms are possible by our Wednesday evening and night, which could produce heavy rain. A few showers might linger into early Thursday morning before sunrise.

However, the front will likely stall across the area Thursday, keeping a threat of scattered strong storms around the Midlands, especially by afternoon and evening.

Any storms that develop Thursday could be slow-movers, meaning heavy rain and localized flooding will be possible. The storms could also produce damaging winds.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s Wednesday and Thursday.

A few storms are also possible Friday, but the severe threat is low at this point.

Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further updates.

