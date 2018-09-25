FIRST ALERT: Thursday is an Alert Day for possible strong storms

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - First Alert Headlines
· Thursday is an Alert Day.
· A stalled front could produce strong storms with heavy rain and damaging winds.
· Storms are mostly likely to develop Thursday afternoon.
Heads up! A few strong thunderstorms could develop in the Midlands Thursday.
Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is tracking a cold front that will move into the Midlands late in the day Wednesday. A few scattered showers and storms are possible by our Wednesday evening and night, which could produce heavy rain. A few showers might linger into early Thursday morning before sunrise.
However, the front will likely stall across the area Thursday, keeping a threat of scattered strong storms around the Midlands, especially by afternoon and evening.
Any storms that develop Thursday could be slow-movers, meaning heavy rain and localized flooding will be possible. The storms could also produce damaging winds.
High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s Wednesday and Thursday.
A few storms are also possible Friday, but the severe threat is low at this point.
Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further updates.
