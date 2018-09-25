First Alert Forecast: Unsettled Days Ahead

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Top Weather Headlines
- Clouds will continue off and on today with a ridge to the north and a NE wind
- Despite the clouds rain chances will remain around 20%
- Stationary front has slipped to our south but will dissipate overnight
- Tomorrow temperatures will reach the low 90s as the clouds decrease
- By midweek a front will approach the areas from the west and move over SC and slow down, that will give us a continuation of additional clouds and higher rain chances to end the week.
- Invest 98-L will move closer to the NC coast today, but out to sea by tomorrow.
- We are also watching two other areas of possible tropical development.
WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Unsettled Days Ahead
Weak High pressure to the North gave us our Wedge conditions yesterday with all the clouds and cooler temperatures. The Wedge may hold for a bit this morning however, it will give way to strong High pressure in the Atlantic…this will bring our temperatures back up to the middle to upper 80s by this afternoon.
We still have a chance for a few isolated showers today…better chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front makes it into the state and will stall over us OR just to our south by late Thursday. Breezy, very warm and humid ahead of the front. The NEXT front after the one on Wednesday, will bring drier and slightly cooler air into the state by Sunday. We’ll notice much lower humidity readings and near normal temperatures next week.
Invest 98L is still off our coast as of this morning. Hurricane Center give it a 50% chance of developing over the next 48 hours (We’ll see, it’s going in to an area of shear) The good news is that it appears to be picking up speed and should be out of the area by Wednesday night. The system could still give the outer banks and parts of NC some more rainfall.
Weather Headlines
- Unsettled pattern the next few days with a number of cold fronts moving through the state
- Invest 98L continues off shore moving to the WNW. It will brush the coast of NC with showers/rain however, moves out by Wednesday night
- Cold front brings us a better chance of showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday
- Turning cooler/drier by the weekend
Forecast:
- Today: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, 20% chance of isolated showers. Highs middle to upper 80s
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low near 70
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, very warm and humid with a 40 % chance of late day showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 90
