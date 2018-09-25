First Alert Forecast: Unsettled Days Ahead

We still have a chance for a few isolated showers today…better chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front makes it into the state and will stall over us OR just to our south by late Thursday. Breezy, very warm and humid ahead of the front. The NEXT front after the one on Wednesday, will bring drier and slightly cooler air into the state by Sunday. We’ll notice much lower humidity readings and near normal temperatures next week.