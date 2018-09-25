Family, investigators still searching for missing USC student 26 years later

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It’s been 26 years since a USC college student vanished without a trace after attending a concert.
Back in 1992, Dail Dinwiddie attended a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Investigators say after the concert she went to a bar in Five Points with friends and got separated from the group.
Her family says that is the last time she was seen.
Local investigators are still looking for leads in this case and her family is still seeking closure.
If you have information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
