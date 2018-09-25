CPD looking for armed and dangerous suspect wanted for criminal sexual conduct

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A man is wanted in Columbia for criminal sexual conduct after investigators say he held a woman against her will and sexually assaulted her.
Columbia Police Department investigators with the Special Victims Unit have outstanding arrest warrants for 28-year-old Gregory Bernard Roberts Junior. Officials say Roberts should be considered armed and dangerous.
In early September, Roberts allegedly forced a female acquaintance to his residence where he repeatedly assaulted her with his hands and a gun, officials said. They say he threatened to physically harm her and a relative if she left.
The victim managed to escape to safety and flagged down a motorist who took her to CPD Headquarters.
Additionally, Roberts allegedly forced another female into a vehicle at gunpoint in August. He is accused of threatening to shoot her if she didn’t comply with his demands, according to investigators.
The victim told CPD investigators that Roberts took her back home after several hours. The victim was not physically harmed during the incident.
Roberts is facing charges of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Kidnapping, First Degree Assault and Battery and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
