Columbia man charged with securities fraud

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested a man in connection to several cases of securities fraud.
50-year-old Nicholas Joseph Lopez Jr., 50, allegedly engaged in a scheme to defraud investors of more than 80 thousand dollars for several years.
SLED said Lopez tried to sell unauthorized or false securities to investors, then used their money for personal reasons.
Lopez has been charged with three counts of violations of the uniform security act.
He is being held on a 150 thousand dollar bond.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.