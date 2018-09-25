Bill Cosby ‘sexually violent predator,’ judge says

NORRISTOWN, PA (RNN/AP) - Steven O’Neill, the judge in the Bill Cosby sentencing, ruled Tuesday that the former comedian is a “sexually violent predator."
This means that Cosby must have lifelong counseling, report to authorities quarterly and will appear on a registry of sexual offenders.
Cosby arrived at court Tuesday to learn whether he will go to prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman more than 14 years ago. His sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
Cosby, 81, and his chief accuser, Andrea Constand, attended both days of the sentencing hearing in the suburban Philadelphia courthouse. The comedian was the first celebrity to go to trial in the #MeToo era, convicted of violating Constand, a Temple University employee, at his home in 2004.
Cosby was smiling and joking with his spokesman and sheriff’s deputies as he settled into the courtroom. On Monday, the comic laughed at times as a psychologist on the witness stand for the state portrayed him as a sexual predator.
Cosby is legally blind and uses a cane, something his lawyers are trying to use to get leniency, along with his achievements and philanthropy. They have asked for house arrest, while prosecutors called for five to 10 years behind bars.
The state guidelines for someone like Cosby, with no prior convictions, call for about one to four years behind bars.
In the years since Constand first went to the police in 2005, more than 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, though none of those claims have led to criminal charges.
Two of those women, Lise-Lotte Lublin and Chelan Lasha, said Sunday at a Philadelphia news conference that they want prison for him
"I really think it's important that he spend some time behind bars," said Lublin, who said Cosby assaulted her in 1989 when she was 23. "At some point, he should acknowledge what he's done, and do the time for the crime."
Constand tweeted Ephesians 4:26, a Bible verse about letting go of anger, hours before the hearing began Monday: "Be wrathful, but do not sin; do not let the sun set while you are still angry; do not give the Devil an opportunity."
Cosby had been one of America's most beloved entertainers, a comedian and TV personality whose family image permeated everything he did.
Behind the scenes, according to testimony, the married star sought out sexual encounters with young women, including actresses he offered to mentor, models seeking a part on his shows, and flight attendants he met.
Cosby vehemently denied the claims of sexual crimes, despite admitting in a 2005 deposition he acquired Quaaludes with the intent of giving them to women before sex. He said he never used them.
Statutes of limitations prevented criminal charges for most of the alleged crimes, which dated back as far as the 1970s, but in many ways the damage was already done.
The comedian was planning a TV comeback and had several projects in the works, which were scrapped because of the scandal. TV Land stopped showing reruns of his landmark series from the '80s, "The Cosby Show."
Organizations cut ties with Cosby, including his beloved Temple, where his career started. The U.S. Navy, in which Cosby served four years, stripped him of his title of honorary chief petty officer.
Cosby was born July 12, 1937, and grew up in a struggling family in Philadelphia. Part of the family’s problems were a result of drunkenness by his father, a steel worker. His mother, Anna, cleaned houses to help the family survive.
Cosby began taking odd jobs as a youngster to help out financially, eventually dropping out of high school to join the Navy in 1956. However, he earned a G.E.D. and later attended Temple on a track scholarship.
It was there Cosby realized the power he possessed to make people laugh, and he began telling jokes at a bar in 1961 to pick up quick money. He left school again, this time to take a job as a regular comedian at the Gaslight Cafe in New York City.
Cosby's first comedy album, titled "Bill Cosby is a Very Funny Fellow… Right!," was released in 1963. It began a quick rise to prominence that had gone on virtually uninterrupted for the next six decades. His first Grammy Award came for the 1964 comedy recording "I Started Out As a Child."
He became known for clean comedy, refusing to use profane language and focusing heavily on his family life. His exaggerated speaking style became one of his most recognizable performance traits.
