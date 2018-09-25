AP: Embattled SC prosecutor gets law license suspended by court

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled Monday to suspend the law license of Dan Johnson, the 5th Circuit Solicitor, following his indictment on both state and federal charges on alleged misspending on public funds, according to Meg Kinnard of the Associated Press.
In addition to those charges, Johnson was also charged with state embezzlement and misconduct in office charges. In between charges, Governor Henry McMaster suspended Johnson from his office.
According to a federal indictment filed last week, Johnson and a Solicitor’s Office employee, Nicole Holland, were each issued Bank of America credit cards to use on law enforcement-related expenses. However, the indictment states that Johnson and Holland each used the credit cards to pay for personal expenses including “travel, vacations, romantic liaisons, medical expenses, and double-reimbursements for military training.”
An August audit concluded, among other things, the office had no policies in place to govern credit card spending.
Johnson's office also received federal funds up to $10,000 each year from 2011 to 2018, which came from a drug forfeiture program and other federal grants. Both Johnson and Holland stole at least $5,000 from these funds each in 2016 and 2017.
McMaster has appointed Deputy Attorney General Heather Weiss to serve in his place.
Johnson had served as the Fifth Circuit Solicitor since 2010. He was defeated in June’s primary by Byron Gipson. Write-in candidate John Meadors will face Gipson in the November general election.
Johnson is scheduled to have a bond hearing Thursday.
