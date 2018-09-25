Alert Day: Strong storms are possible Thursday in the Midlands

A few showers and storms will likely linger overnight into Thursday morning. Some of those storms could be strong, especially as the cold front slows down and stalls over the area. We could also a round of scattered strong storms by afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. The Midlands are also under a Marginal Risk of Severe Storms. That’s why we’ve declared Thursday as an Alert Day. We’ll keep an eye on it. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.