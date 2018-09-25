Aiken inmate found dead in cell, SLED investigating

AIKEN, SC (WIS) - An investigation is underway in Aiken after a man was found dead in his holding cell at the Aiken County Detention Center.
Officials say Harry Smith, 46, of Blythe, Georgia was found unresponsive in his cell around 4:45 a.m. Monday. He was last seen alive at 4 a.m. at the detention center.
Smith was in a cell by himself. There were no injuries or indications of trauma.
Officials say he had been arrested Sunday at Clearwater Motel for gross intoxication and disorderly conduct.
The cause and manner of death have not been determined. An autopsy will be done on Tuesday in Newberry.
SLED is currently investigating.
