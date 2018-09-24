TALK OF THE TOWN: 3rd Annual Knight of Honor Gala

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - You have the chance to celebrate those who make a major difference in our community at the third annual Knight of Honor Gala this Friday night.
The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at 701 Whaley Street in Columbia on Sept. 28.
Guests can expect a European era themed evening with a renaissance village, knights, medieval-fare prepared by Southern Way Catering. Six police officers from across the state will be inducted as “Knights of the Round Table” and one knight will receive the highest honor, the Officer Gregory Alia award for excellence in community service.
Knight of Honor was created in memory of Forest Acres Police Officer Greg Alia, who laid down his life in the line of duty in September 2015. Kassy Alia created the event three years ago as a way to recognize both police and citizens building community through acts of compassion.
Knight of Honor proceeds will go towards Serve & Connect, a Midlands nonprofit that aims to build community partnerships between law enforcement and neighborhoods they serve. It is a central belief of the organization that law enforcement officers can help address the immediate conditions that give rise to issues of community safety.
This year, according to a release from the organization, they are seeking to magnify the focus on community building. Every detail of the event will celebrate connections among us and “redefine what it means to be a knight today.”
For more information on the event, including how to attend and sponsorship information, you can go to https://serveandconnect.net/celebrate or email info@serveandconnect.net.
