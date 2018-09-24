Student tackles police officer outside school in CA

SAN JACINTO, CA (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) - Class had just let out Friday at a California school when a school resource officer started to break up a fight near campus.
He was soon swarmed with students, and it appears some of them tried to wrestle another student away from him.
Substitute teacher Daniel Leyva said he knew he needed to act.
"That's when I just ran in there and told everybody to back off," he said.
When Leyva saw one of those students snatch the officer's baton away from him, he took it away.
"He was trying to hide it, but I just grabbed it off of him," Leyva said.
One student explained why the officer may have had his baton out in the first place. She said during the original fight between students, she witnessed a boy hitting a girl in the face.
"The security guard said you don't touch a woman; you're going to be arrested," said the student, who asked to not be named. "And that's when the student was pushing the security guard."
She said the officer then tried to subdue the student, but he wouldn't go down, so the officer got his baton and hit him in the leg.
Toward the end of the scuffle, the video shows the officer getting punched in the face. Pepper spray was then used to disperse some of the students.
Leyva called it a lack of respect for authority, and the school district may agree. They sent out a message to parents explaining how the officer was assaulted and telling them to talk to their kids about following police orders.
Copyright 2018 KCAL, KCBS via CNN. All rights reserved.