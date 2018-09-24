SC named one of 2018′s worst states for teachers, study says

SC has been named one of the worst states for teachers, according to a new study.
By Emily Smith | September 24, 2018 at 7:39 AM EST - Updated September 24 at 7:46 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina has been named one of the worst states for teachers, according to a new study.

With World Teachers’ Day around the corner and teaching among the lowest-paid professions that require a bachelor’s degree, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst States for Teachers.

WalletHub analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 22 key metrics, ranging from teachers’ income growth potential to pupil-teacher ratio to teacher safety.

The state ranked below average in a number of categories including Average Starting Salaries for Teachers and School System Quality.

Teacher-Friendliness of South Carolina (1=Best; 25=Avg.)

  • 42nd – Avg. Starting Salary for  Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
  • 38th – Avg. Salary for Teachers  (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
  • 40th – Quality of School System
  • 28th – Pupil-Teacher Ratio
  • 21st – Public-School Spending per  Student
  • 18th – Teachers’ Income Growth  Potential
  • 28th – Projected Competition in  Year 2026
  • 40th – 10-Year Change in Teacher  Salaries
  • 42nd – Teacher Safety

Best states for teachers:

1. New York

2. Connecticut

3. Minnesota

4. Illinois

5. North Dakota

6. Pennsylvania

7. Wyoming

8. New Jersey

9. Maryland

10 Ohio

Worst states for teachers:

41. New Mexico

42. West Virginia

43. District of Columbia

44. Oklahoma

45. South Carolina

46. Mississippi

47. Florida

48. Louisiana

49. North Carolina

50. Arizona

51. Hawaii

For more information about this study, visit the WalletHub website.

