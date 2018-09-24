SC named one of 2018′s worst states for teachers, study says

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina has been named one of the worst states for teachers, according to a new study.
With World Teachers’ Day around the corner and teaching among the lowest-paid professions that require a bachelor’s degree, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst States for Teachers.
WalletHub analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 22 key metrics, ranging from teachers’ income growth potential to pupil-teacher ratio to teacher safety.
The state ranked below average in a number of categories including Average Starting Salaries for Teachers and School System Quality.
Teacher-Friendliness of South Carolina (1=Best; 25=Avg.)
- 42nd – Avg. Starting Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- 38th – Avg. Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- 40th – Quality of School System
- 28th – Pupil-Teacher Ratio
- 21st – Public-School Spending per Student
- 18th – Teachers’ Income Growth Potential
- 28th – Projected Competition in Year 2026
- 40th – 10-Year Change in Teacher Salaries
- 42nd – Teacher Safety
Best states for teachers:
1. New York
2. Connecticut
3. Minnesota
4. Illinois
5. North Dakota
6. Pennsylvania
7. Wyoming
8. New Jersey
9. Maryland
10 Ohio
Worst states for teachers:
41. New Mexico
42. West Virginia
43. District of Columbia
44. Oklahoma
45. South Carolina
46. Mississippi
47. Florida
48. Louisiana
49. North Carolina
50. Arizona
51. Hawaii
For more information about this study, visit the WalletHub website.
