OrTre Smith dealing with knee issue, K.C. Crosby breaks finger

COLUMBIA, SC (The Big Spur) - During his Sunday teleconference with reporters, South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp shared the latest on the Gamecocks injury report.
"K.C. (Crosby) should be fine. He's got a broken finger, but we feel like he's going to be OK. Rashad (Fenton) is going to be fine (quad). He practiced today and ran around well," Muschamp said.
The senior wide receiver and senior cornerback aren’t the only skill players dealing with issues. Sophomore wide receiver OrTre Smith has been fighting through a “genetic issue” with his knee.
"He's been dealing with it since camp. We're getting a (CT scan Monday). He was going to be available in an emergency situation (against Vanderbilt)," Muschamp said. "He's under a lot of pain, but the knee cap continues to sublux on him. It's a very painful situation. He's been limited since August. We've tried to give him days off. We've tried to give him everything we know to do, medically.
"I was going to talk about this Tuesday, but I need to know more (Monday) about where we're going to head with this. He's been very limited because of the pain, and it's a very painful issue. It's frustrating for him. He's been limited this entire season. It's very frustrating."
Muschamp spoke with Smith's mom on Sunday, and they're going to seek another medical opinion, before moving forward with any long-term plans. Season-ending surgery is a possibility.
“But I don’t want to get ahead of myself. I want to wait to get a medical opinion. … I’m not ready to say (definitely),” Muschamp said.
This season, Smith has caught just three passes for 25 yards. As a freshman in 2017, he had 30 receptions for 326 yards and three scores.
Junior defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, who suffered a toe injury against Vanderbilt, is "good." He finished the night with five tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.
Senior defensive end/outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum, the Gamecocks' sack leader a season ago, remains out, after suffering an ankle injury against Coastal Carolina.
"At best, two weeks," Muschamp said of Wonnum's targeted return date.
Muschamp repeated, "At best."
Freshman defensive tackle Josh Belk did not travel with the team to Vanderbilt, as he continues to deal with an ankle injury. Muschamp said Belk practiced on Sunday.
"We'll see how he does this week," Muschamp said.
South Carolina is back on this road this Saturday against Kentucky (4-0, 2-0 SEC). Kickoff is set for 7:30 with television coverage provided by ESPNU. The Gamecocks return home to Williams-Brice Stadium for three-straight home games against Missouri, Texas A&M and Tennessee.
Copyright 2018 The Big Spur. All rights reserved.