Joe Biden’s visit to SC has been postponed

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is postponing his visit to the Palmetto State this week due to a scheduling conflict.
He was planning to visit Charleston, Wednesday to campaign for Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate James Smith and his running mate Mandy Powers Norrell.
Sources close to Biden say they’re working on setting a later date for his South Carolina visit. There is a possibility it could be this weekend.
This a isn’t the first political heavy hitter to stomp for a gubernatorial candidate. Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for Governor Henry McMaster this summer before the Republican primary.
McMaster defeated Upstate businessman and veteran John Warren in that race.
Biden’s staff will continue to keep us updated on the status of his visit.
