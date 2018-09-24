Gametime set for battle of Columbia between Mizzou and South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina and Missouri will have a high noon kick when the teams meet for the Mayor’s Cup in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 6, the SEC office announced Monday.
The game will be televised on SEC Network.
The Gamecocks have won each of the last two meetings between the two schools that call Columbia home to knot the all-time series at four wins apiece. Carolina posted a 31-13 win in Missouri last season.
South Carolina (2-1, 1-1 SEC) will travel to Kentucky this Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. contest against the Wildcats (4-0, 2-0 SEC). Mizzou (3-1, 0-1 SEC) has a bye week.
Here is the full slate of SEC contests for Saturday, Oct. 6:
- Alabama at Arkansas Noon ESPN
- Missouri at South Carolina Noon SEC Network
- LSU at Florida 3:30 pm CBS
- La.-Monroe at Ole Miss 4 pm SEC Network
- Auburn at Miss. State* 7/7:30 pm ESPN/ESPN2/SECN
- Vanderbilt at Georgia* 7/7:30 pm ESPN/ESPN2/SECN
- Kentucky at Texas A&M* 7/7:30 pm ESPN/ESPN2/SECN
*Time and Network designation to be determined after games of Sept. 29.
