Gamecocks defensive tackle Kinlaw given SEC honors after performance vs. Vandy

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - University of South Carolina junior defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw has been named the Southeastern Conference’s co-Defensive Lineman of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
Kinlaw, a 6′6″, 305-pounder from Charleston S.C., was a presence in the backfield all day against the Commodores. He filled up the stat sheet with five tackles including 3.0 tackles for loss accounting for 21 yards, a pair of sacks for 18 yards, two forced fumbles, one of which directly led to a touchdown, a pass break up and a pair of quarterback hurries in three quarters of action.
He sat out the final period after suffering a toe injury.
Kinlaw earned a spot on the Pro Football Focus National Team of the Week after receiving a 97.1 grade. South Carolina defeated Vanderbilt by a 37-14 score, limiting the Commodores to just 284 yards of offense.
The Gamecocks (2-1, 1-1 SEC) travel to Lexington, KY this week to face the No. 17/17 Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 2-0 SEC) in another SEC Eastern Division matchup. The 7:30 pm ET contest will be televised by SEC Network, with Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers in the booth and Cole Cubelic on the sidelines.
