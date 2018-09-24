Gamecocks defensive tackle Kinlaw given SEC honors after performance vs. Vandy

Kinlaw, a 6′6″, 305-pounder from Charleston S.C., was a presence in the backfield all day against the Commodores. He filled up the stat sheet with five tackles including 3.0 tackles for loss accounting for 21 yards, a pair of sacks for 18 yards, two forced fumbles, one of which directly led to a touchdown, a pass break up and a pair of quarterback hurries in three quarters of action.