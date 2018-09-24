First Alert: Tracking storms at home and a potential tropical system that could affect the U.S. East Coast

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - As we move through your Monday night, a few passing showers are possible as a stationary front remains over the Palmetto State. Rain chances are around 20 and 30%. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
The front will remain over the area into Tuesday. We’re expecting more clouds than sun and an isolated shower or two. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
While conditions will remain fairly quiet for most of us here in the Midlands Tuesday, all eyes will be on the tropics as an area of low pressure, called Invest 98-L, churns over the open waters of the Atlantic. On Monday afternoon, the system was more than 400 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, NC. Invest 98-L has a good chance of developing into a named storm soon as it tracks closer to the southeast coast late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Here’s the deal. The stationary front that’s draped over the Palmetto State should block Invest 98-L from affecting the Midlands and most of South Carolina late Tuesday and Wednesday. Instead, the low is expected to curve north toward Eastern North Carolina and give parts of that area a little more rain. We can’t rule out some moisture impacting parts of the Pee Dee. However, at this time, it looks more like an Eastern North Carolina event. Some forecast models say that the ENC could see anywhere from .5” up to 1” of rain. That rain will all depend on the system’s track.
The low isn’t expected to impact North Carolina long though. A cold front will move off the East Coast Wednesday into Thursday, which should help push the system away by then. We’ll keep a close eye on it.
Talking about the cold front, it will bring scattered showers and storms to the Midlands Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Another cold front cross the area into Thursday with showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Shower (20-30%). Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Clouds and Some Sun. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: E/NE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
WIS First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown
