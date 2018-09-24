First Alert: Tracking storms at home and a potential tropical system that could affect the U.S. East Coast

Here’s the deal. The stationary front that’s draped over the Palmetto State should block Invest 98-L from affecting the Midlands and most of South Carolina late Tuesday and Wednesday. Instead, the low is expected to curve north toward Eastern North Carolina and give parts of that area a little more rain. We can’t rule out some moisture impacting parts of the Pee Dee. However, at this time, it looks more like an Eastern North Carolina event. Some forecast models say that the ENC could see anywhere from .5” up to 1” of rain. That rain will all depend on the system’s track.