FIRS ALERT WEATHER: Temps are cooler Monday, but it won’t last

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Here are your WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER headlines:
- A bit cooler today with more clouds and a few showers
- Invest 98L continues off shore and looks to move to the West, towards NC however, it’s a broad area of showers and not expected to develop into a storm at this time
- Near summer like temperatures this week
- Turning cooler by the weekend
Summer Paying No Attention To The Calendar
High pressure to our East will continue to make it feel like summer this week, expect for maybe today! Weak High pressure to the Northeast and a weak backdoor cold front (Front that moves in from North to South, rather than West to East) will give us more clouds and scattered showers.
The High to the NE will provide a weak Wedge event for us today…this will give us the cooler temperatures with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Cooler far Northern Midlands. This should only last a day as the stronger ridge of High pressure builds in for upper 80s to near 90 Tuesday and Wednesday.
Invest 98L off the coast will move to the West over the next 48 hours. This could swing by the NC coast giving scattered showers and rain however, not expecting anything like Florence as this would move in and out.
A stronger cold front will push into the Midlands by Wednesday. This will give us a better chance of showers and thunderstorms through Friday. Yet another cold front should be here late Friday. This one should come in dry and bring a nice taste of early Fall weather for us.
Forecast:
- Today: Mostly cloudy, with some breaks of sun, 30% chance of showers. Highs lower to middle 80s
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low near 70
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid. Highs upper 80s
