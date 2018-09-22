FBI joins search for missing nonverbal 6-year-old boy

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - The FBI has joined the search for a 6-year-old boy with autism who went missing at a park in Gastonia Saturday afternoon.
Gastonia Police have provided a missing child poster with a new tip line number in the search for missing 6-year-old Maddox Ritch, who disappeared Saturday at Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia. The new tip line number is 704-869-1075.
Maddox was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt with writing “I am the man” and black shorts with white stripe.
Ritch disappeared while he was at Rankin Lake Park with his father and another adult.
He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 4 feet tall and weighs 45 pounds.
Officials say Ritch is nonverbal.
More than 24 agencies have joined the search, including the FBI, who says they are looking at every possibility including abduction.
Monday, deputies blocked the entrances to Rankin Lake Park as the search entered day three.
The FBI has a team that is highly specialized in searching for missing children. That team arrived at the scene Sunday.
A “missing” poster of Maddox has been added to the FBI’s website and social media accounts. A link to the poster can be found here.
Gastonia Police Chief Robert Helton is asking people that live around the area of Rankin Lake Park to check their homes and property, including sheds and garages.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is also assisting in the search.
“We have been searching the park non-stop since the 911 call came in yesterday to report Maddox missing,” Chief Helton said. “We have trained searchers walking through the entire park, checking every area, every trail, every corner. Search dogs are also helping with those ground efforts.”
Search boats from the Charlotte Fire Department searched the lake all day, checking the water with sonar devices and divers. Agents and detectives with more than a dozen local, state, and federal agencies have also conducted interviews, and followed many leads.
“Maddox’s family has been interviewed and is working closely with us,” Chief Helton said. “At this time, they ask for privacy and prayers. Every second counts when a child is missing. Our focus is find Maddox as quickly as possible and to bring him home.
“We are working around the clock with one goal in mind to find Maddox and bring him home safely,” Helton said. “We have gotten calls from many people in the community eager to help and we appreciate that. At this time, we have trained search and rescue personnel blanketing the area.”
Helton added that the public can help by calling police if they were at Rankin Lake Park Saturday and saw Maddox or took video or photos of their outing at the park.
“We know a lot of people were in the park yesterday and we have spoken to many of them, but we have not spoken to everyone. No piece of information is too small. Something you may think is insignificant could be helpful to our case.”
“Every second counts when a child is missing,” Kaplan said. “Our focus is to find Maddox as quickly as possible and to bring him home.”
Efforts continued through Saturday night and into Sunday morning as an entire community has searched for Maddox.
Units were sent out on foot with search dogs and drones were used to continue the efforts overnight.
Hundreds of law enforcement officers and search and rescue teams from local, state and federal agencies are currently involved in the search - looking on the ground and in the water.
Search efforts Sunday included re-tracing steps on foot and canvassing local houses and nearby businesses to see if anyone reports seeing the child during this time.
While Gastonia Police are receiving offers from the public to volunteer to assist in the search, they are keeping the park closed to the public until further notice.
Activities scheduled at the park for Sunday were also cancelled due to the continuing search.
An AMBER Alert has not been issued because police say the case does not fit the criteria as there is no known abduction as of Saturday night.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.