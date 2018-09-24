CPD searching for suspect accused of credit card fraud

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is looking for a man they believe is behind several fraudulent credit card charges.
CPD believes this man broke into a car, stole a credit card, and racked up several charges.
He was caught on camera at a Palmetto Citizens ATM on Garners Ferry Road. The camera also caught a glimpse of the vehicle he was driving.
If you recognize him you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
