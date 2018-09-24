CPD looking for person who stole thousands in farm equipment

Grand larceny investigation
By Emily Smith | September 24, 2018 at 3:51 AM EST - Updated September 24 at 7:02 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police need your help looking for a person who stole thousands of dollars in farm equipment.

Officials say the person stole $30k worth of farm equipment from Willow Run Apartments Sept. 19.

Police are looking for the person who stole farm equipment Sept. 19. (CPD Twitter)

They say that the truck pictured was hauling a John Deere tractor and yard tools. The truck also had a black trailer with yellow dots.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

