CPD looking for person who stole thousands in farm equipment

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police need your help looking for a person who stole thousands of dollars in farm equipment.
Officials say the person stole $30k worth of farm equipment from Willow Run Apartments Sept. 19.
They say that the truck pictured was hauling a John Deere tractor and yard tools. The truck also had a black trailer with yellow dots.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.