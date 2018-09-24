Congressman’s siblings slam him in opponent’s commercial

Congressman’s siblings slam him in opponent’s commercial
September 24, 2018 at 11:00 AM EST - Updated September 24 at 8:50 PM

(CNN) - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-AZ, is firing back against his critics, and some of his most vocal opponents are members of his own family.

Six of his siblings appear in a TV ad for his opponent, David Brill.

They criticized their brother’s job performance, claiming he’s failing his district on a number of issues, including healthcare and jobs.

Siblings endorse brother's political opponent

The Republican representative from Arizona said his siblings are “disgruntled Hillary supporters” and “Stalin would be proud.”

He added in a statement: “You can’t pick your family. We all have crazy aunts and relatives etc and my family is no different. ... To the six angry Democrat Gosars - see you at Mom and Dad’s house!”

None of Gosar's siblings featured in the ad live in Arizona.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.