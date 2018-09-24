Beloved member SC Highway Patrol member, social media hero Trooper Bob announces retirement

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A beloved man of the highways and social media announced his retirement on Twitter - and yes, it definitely featured emojis.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Lt. Bob Beres - also known as Trooper Bob - says he’s retiring after 24 years with SCDPS. His last day will be Nov. 30.
“I’ve been in a uniform since I was 18,” Beres, 47, told the AP. “But I’m going to take a little time off and see where I land. I’m up for whatever.”
In addition to his career, Beres tells Kinnard about his background as a Hungarian refugee whose family relocated to Connecticut.
Trooper Bob is a social media wizard, often crafting character-laden tweets to get messages of safety to the masses.
His retirement message was no different.
“Thank you for allowing me to serve you, the citizens of South Carolina, for 29 years (Navy+Law Enforcement). Friday, Nov 30, 2018 will be my last day with the S.C. Highway Patrol. Please continue to support the men and women in uniform! God bless 📷📷📷 To Be Continued,” he wrote.
