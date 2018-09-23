WATCH LIVE: Join us for Season 2 of Inside the 10 pregame and post-game

Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together inside the 10 Digital Studios for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live. (Source: WISTV) (Stocker, Warren)
By Warren Stocker | September 23, 2018

Former Gamecock Quarterback Perry Orth joins our Joe Gorchow WIS to talk football on tonight edition of Inside the 10!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Inside the 10 is back!

You are invited to be part of the discussion each week on “Inside the 10” by joining Rick and the crew on Facebook. They’ll talk Gamecocks, Tigers and take your questions during the live broadcast.

On Sunday nights, beginning at 6:40 p.m., Joe Gorchow will be joined by Perry Orth to break down the game after the clock hits 0:00.

Here’s the latest episode of Inside the 10:

We are live with our Rick Henry WIS for another episode of Inside the 10! >> https://bit.ly/2PE5OgM

