SLED; stolen car leads to officer-involved-shooting in Orangeburg Co.

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed an officer-involved-shooting occurred Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened on the 1600 block of Mclaine Street.
Officials with SLED say it all began after a person reported their car being stolen Saturday afternoon. A few hours later, the victim called authorities back requesting help saying he had found his car with the suspect still in it.
An officer with Orangeburg County attempted to make a traffic stop with the vehicle and reported shots were fired in their direction while doing so.
Two suspects then exited the vehicle and got away on foot. Three other suspects remained in the vehicle and were arrested.
The officer reported seeing a gun in the car and there was a gun found near the stolen vehicle.
No one sustained any injuries.
SLED is investigating this incident.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.