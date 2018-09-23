Shooting; robbery reported at SC State campus

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - South Carolina State University officials have reported a shooting that occurred near campus.
According to an alert from the University, the shooting occurred in the area of Goff Avenue, and Stilton Road, which is about a mile from campus.
The alert described the suspect as a shirtless male but was vague on any descriptive features.
University officials sent the alert hours after an reported armed robbery on the campus as well.
Authorities say the robbery victim was a student and the suspect got away.
It is not known if the two incidents are related.
Details are limited at this time and more information will be provided when it is received.
