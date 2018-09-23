Shooting near Platt Springs Road in Lexington Co. leaves one injured

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Lexington County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon off of Platt Springs Road.
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Platt Springs Road and Steele Road.
Details from authorities are extremely limited at this time as investigators work to determine exactly what happened.
One person was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound. Their condition is not known at this time.
Deputies say they are not actively looking for any suspects in relation to this shooting.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.