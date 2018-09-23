"Other than Matthew this is the worst I’ve ever seen it” flood water affects Marion County

MARION COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Flood water continues to rise in areas of Marion County, and some are being forced to leave their homes.
Some houses along River Pine Road off Highway 501 are submerged in water, making it difficult to live in.
John Thompkins, who lives in the Blue Savannah neighborhood said, “Other than Matthew this is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”
Residents say the storm wasn’t too bad, it was what came after that has those concerned.
Cathy Thompkins, who lives in the Blue Savannah neighborhood said, “It was mostly rain we didn’t really get heavy winds but it passed through rather fast but it was the next day when I looked out the door we seen the water coming up the roads just like it did with Matthew.”
Flood water from the Pee Dee river left homes with water nearly to the top of mailboxes and fences engulfed with water.
“It got nearly 8 inches to 10 inches deeper and with no way to get back and forth to work and my boss and them can’t get to me I’m cut off from jobs so it’s kind of hard” John Thompkins said.
Water as deep as six feet in areas, the few residents that are left use canoes and boats to get around the neighborhood.
“Really we have no money to go anywhere else and we don’t want to go to the shelter and have to put our dogs in an animal shelter,” John said.
For the residents left, they remain hopeful the area will return to what it looked like before the storm.
“It’s receding fast that maybe we won’t get any more rain and everything will dry out so everyone can recover and try to get back to normal life as quickly as possible.” Cathy Thompkins said.
