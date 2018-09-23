It’s Fall, but the temps don’t say so!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -
· It’s officially Fall as of 9:54PM last night
· Highs will be in the upper 80s the next few days with humidity
· The coolest day in Monday with morning temps in the 60s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s
· An isolated shower is possible each afternoon with a better chance by Thursday
· Tropics are staying active
Weather Story
Fall officially started at 9:54 PM last night, but it won’t feel like autumn, at least for a little while. We’re stuck in a summer like pattern that just doesn’t want to quit! Expect highs today around 88°F with a light breeze. Sun and clouds will do it for our sky conditions. An isolated shower is possible but most of the Midlands will stay dry, so any of your outdoor plans are looking GOOD!
Monday will be the coolest day in the First Alert 7 day forecast with high temps in the low to mid 80s but there’s a 30% chance for showers. Rain chances grow to around 40% Thursday through the end of the week with highs in the upper 80s.
We’re also watching river levels across the state in the wake of Hurricane Florence. No Midlands rivers are experiencing flooding concerns. Major flooding, however, continues for the Great Pee Dee River and the Waccamaw River. The Lynches River is seeing moderate flooding.
We’re also keeping a close eye on an area of disturbed weather in the Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda. The low has a 40% chance of developing into a named system over the next 5 days. We’ll keep an eye on it to let you know if we’ll see any impacts from this system. Tropical Storm Kirk has also developed off the coast of Africa. It’s likely to bring impacts to the Lesser Antilles towards the middle of the week. We’ll be watching it!
Sunday: Sun and Clouds. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Tonight: A passing shower with a few clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Monday: More clouds than sunshine. Cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s. 30% chance for showers
WIS First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Arnone
