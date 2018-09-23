It’s Fall, but the temps don’t say so!

We’re also keeping a close eye on an area of disturbed weather in the Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda. The low has a 40% chance of developing into a named system over the next 5 days. We’ll keep an eye on it to let you know if we’ll see any impacts from this system. Tropical Storm Kirk has also developed off the coast of Africa. It’s likely to bring impacts to the Lesser Antilles towards the middle of the week. We’ll be watching it!