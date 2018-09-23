Gamecocks push around Commodores in the trenches

"We got the talent, you can see it. Zack (Bailey) and our offensive line do a great job against us in practice every day," Allen-Williams said. "We like to see that translate on the field. When they get momentum and dominate on the line of scrimmage it makes it easier for us to slow the game down and kill the other team’s momentum. ... We had a bad taste in our mouth and not being able to get it out against Marshall, it was hard. For us it’s all about us.