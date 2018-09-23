Gamecocks push around Commodores in the trenches

NASHVILLE, TN (The Big Spur) - Two weeks ago after being pushed around by Georgia on the line of scrimmage, South Carolina football played bully to Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon, leading to a 37-14.
Head coach Will Muschamp said his offensive line and defensive line were whipped against the Bulldogs. Due to the cancellation of week three’s game, a few extra practices revolved around intensity and working on getting the run game going on offense and closing gaps on defense. His units in the trenches executed against the Commodores.
“We dominated on the line of scrimmage, ran the ball extremely well, played the run extremely well defensively for the most part,” Muschamp said. “I liked the mentality of our football team, the way they came out and established the line of scrimmage. I’m really proud of our guys, we had a really good week of preparation.”
"Mixing it up, inside zone, outside zone, getting back to the trenches a little bit," senior offensive guard Zack Bailey said.
On the other side of the ball, without their best lineman in junior D.J. Wonnum, the Gamecocks suffocated Vanderbilt’s run game that had averaged 156 rushing yards per game. Senior quarterback Kyle Shurmur didn’t have much time to throw as junior defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw spent a good bit of his afternoon in the backfield. Shurmur passed for 180 yards with a completion percentage of less than 50.
“That’s probably our best game so far this year with striking blocks and stopping the run and converting on pass,” Kinlaw said. “This has been by far our best game. I feel like mentally we were more locked in. It was a different feeling.”
When one side of the ball is performing well, the other side wants to match it. Senior BUCK Bryson Allen-Williams felt both fronts for Carolina fed off each other's success in a response to Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason's comments earlier in the week.
"We got the talent, you can see it. Zack (Bailey) and our offensive line do a great job against us in practice every day," Allen-Williams said. "We like to see that translate on the field. When they get momentum and dominate on the line of scrimmage it makes it easier for us to slow the game down and kill the other team’s momentum. ... We had a bad taste in our mouth and not being able to get it out against Marshall, it was hard. For us it’s all about us.
While it was a good performance in the trenches on both sides, Muschamp stressed it’s just one game of good play and it needs to continue, especially the development of their young players.
“It’s one week. We need to continue to improve, continue on both lines of scrimmage to bring our young players along,” Muschamp said. “That is where we’re struggling with the quality depth. It’s not about talent, it’s about experience. That is where we have to take the next step.”
