Fatal single-vehicle crash on Congress Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Highway Patrol is currently investigating a deadly crash that has left one person dead in Richland County.
Troopers say that around 1 this afternoon the driver of a 1999 Dodge Ram ran off the road and overturned in a ditch.
The crash happened on Congress Road, near Old Leesburg Road.
The driver of the vehicle died at an area hospital. Their identity is unknown at this time.
There was no one else in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
