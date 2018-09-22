USGS: Earthquake recorded in South Carolina early Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The United States Geological Survey recorded a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in South Carolina on Saturday.
The epicenter of the earthquake was detected 1.24 miles southeast of Bamberg, SC at 3:47 a.m. Saturday.
This is the second earthquake recorded in South Carolina this month. A 2.6-magnitude earthquake struck 1.24 miles east-southeast of McCormick, SC on Sept. 13.
The USGS says earthquakes in this area happen infrequently.
“Since at least 1776, people living inland in North and South Carolina, and in adjacent parts of Georgia and Tennessee, have felt small earthquakes and suffered damage from infrequent larger ones,” the USGS website says. “The largest earthquake in the area (magnitude 5.1) occurred in 1916. Moderately damaging earthquakes strike the inland Carolinas every few decades, and smaller earthquakes are felt about once each year or two.”
