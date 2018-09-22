Tropical Depression Eleven forms; watching another system that could develop near the U.S.

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The tropics continue to stay active and need to be watched closely.
Tropical Depression Eleven formed east of the Windward Islands Friday night. At 11 p.m. Friday, the depression had sustained winds at 35 mph. The system was moving west-northwest at 6 mph.
The depression is not expected to strengthen much as it travels toward the Caribbean this weekend. In fact, in the next few days, the depression is expected to run into some dry air and wind shear, which should cause the system to dissipate. We’ll keep an eye on it for you.
We’re also tracking an area of low pressure southeast of Bermuda. This low, which is being called Invest 98-L for now, will need to be watched closely. Why you ask? Well, environmental conditions could become more conducive for development late this weekend or early next week and it could pose a threat to the United States.
Right now, the system has a 30% chance of developing into a named system over the next five days. In fact, some of our forecast models push the system very close to the U.S. East Coast in the next five to seven days. Some of our reliable forecast models don’t develop this system much beyond tropical moisture off the East Coast next week. However, some models strengthen the system into a tropical storm. Regardless, with it being so close to home, we’ll watch it for you very closely and give you constant updates on-air and online.
