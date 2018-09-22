Tropical Depression Eleven forms; watching another system that could develop near the U.S.

Right now, the system has a 30% chance of developing into a named system over the next five days. In fact, some of our forecast models push the system very close to the U.S. East Coast in the next five to seven days. Some of our reliable forecast models don’t develop this system much beyond tropical moisture off the East Coast next week. However, some models strengthen the system into a tropical storm. Regardless, with it being so close to home, we’ll watch it for you very closely and give you constant updates on-air and online.