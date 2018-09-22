FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer-like temps sticking around for Fall’s debut

Fall officially begins at 9:54 PM tonight, but it won’t feel like autumn, at least for a little while. We’re stuck in a summer like pattern that just doesn’t want to quit! Expect highs today around 90°F with a light breeze. Sun and clouds will do it for our sky conditions. We’re staying dry though, so any of your outdoor plans are looking GOOD! By your Saturday night, we’ll see a few clouds with low temperatures in the upper 60s, still above where we should be for this time of the year.