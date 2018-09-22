FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer-like temps sticking around for Fall’s debut

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - First Alert Weather Headlines
· Fall officially begins this evening, but it won’t feel like it
· Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s
· Low to mid 80s roll in Monday but by Wednesday we’re back into the upper 80s.
· An isolated shower is possible Sunday.
· Rain chances increase next week.
Weather Story
Fall officially begins at 9:54 PM tonight, but it won’t feel like autumn, at least for a little while. We’re stuck in a summer like pattern that just doesn’t want to quit! Expect highs today around 90°F with a light breeze. Sun and clouds will do it for our sky conditions. We’re staying dry though, so any of your outdoor plans are looking GOOD! By your Saturday night, we’ll see a few clouds with low temperatures in the upper 60s, still above where we should be for this time of the year.
Sunday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. A couple of isolated showers are possible but for now, rain chances are around 20%. High temperatures will drop into the upper 80s. Monday will be the coolest day in the First Alert 7 day forecast with high temps in the low to mid 80s but there’s a 30% chance for showers. Rain chances grow to around 40% Thursday through the end of the week with highs in the upper 80s.
We’re also watching river levels across the state in the wake of Hurricane Florence. No Midlands rivers are experiencing flooding concerns. Major flooding, however, continues for the Great Pee Dee River and the Waccamaw River. The Lynches River is seeing moderate flooding.
We’re also keeping a close eye on an area of disturbed weather in the Atlantic Ocean called Invest 98-L. The low has a 30% chance of developing into a named system over the next 5 days. We’ll keep an eye on it to let you know if we’ll see any impacts from this system.
Today: Sun and Clouds. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and comfortable. Lows in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Sun and Clouds. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: More clouds than sunshine. Cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s. 30% chance for showers
WIS First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Arnone
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.