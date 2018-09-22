SCDNR online map looks to show potential flooding

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have developed a mapping tool to approximate potential flooding the area could see in the wake of Hurricane Florence.
According to the online mapping tool, it presents broad scale approximations of potential flooding and is not intended for site specific or local prediction or forecasting.
“The mapping tool should not be used in making personal evacuation or property preparation decisions,” according to information from the online map. “For evacuation and property preparation decisions, please rely on local authorities.”
Use the zoom-in tool to look at a specific area or neighborhood. Click here to view the map.
