Richland Co. deputies searching for 4 suspects wanted for armed robbery of gas station

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County deputies are asking for the community’s help identifying four suspects seen on surveillance video robbing a gas station in Blythewood at gunpoint.
The incident happened early Friday morning at the Exxon gas station located at 230 Blythewood Road at about 12:30 a.m.
Surveillance video from the gas station shows the four suspects enter the store and rob it at gun point. Deputies say they took money from the cash register and also robbed two customers that were inside the store at the time.
One of the suspects also fired his gun into the ceiling during the robbery.
Anyone with any information about the robbery or the identity of the suspects is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
