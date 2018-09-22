Midlands Walk to Defeat ALS continues to fight for a cure

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -South Carolinians once again took to the streets Saturday for the Midlands Walk to defeat ALS.
The ALS Association- South Carolina Chapter says about 300 people in South Carolina are living with ALS.
Through the walk, organizers say they are able to help raise funds to support care service programs, to advocate for families and those with ALS and to help fund research that might ultimately find a cure.
"We want to find a cure for this disease and I don't like to see my brother go through this. I don't like the way things are going on with him and I'm hoping that this walk today will help us get a little bit closer to finding the answer as to why this is happening," said Winifred Perry Baker, whose brother is living with ALS.
"It costs a family an average of 200 thousand dollars a year so it's really important that we make the public aware and then raise funds to help patients," said Gerald Talley, the executive director of the ALS Association-South Carolina Chapter.
Talley says the event has been going on since 2008.
While the walk may be over, you can still donate to the ALS Association-South Carolina Chapter.
