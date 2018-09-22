Kindred and the Family Soul headlines 40th Jubilee

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The 40th annual Jubilee closed off parts of Downtown Columbia, Saturday. The Festival of Black History and Culture is the longest running festival in Columbia’s modern history.
This free outdoor event brings musicians, artisans, dancers, and storytellers together to celebrate South Carolina’s black history and culture on the grounds of the award-winning Mann-Simons Site.
Neo-soul duo, Kindred the Family Soul, headlined this year’s event in honor of the 40th anniversary. There were also a number of outdoor vendors selling food, clothing, and artwork.
Stephanie Suell was there representing Virtuous Vibes which makes hand-crafted jewelry. She says this is her third time participating in the Jubilee.
“Definitely in this time in age, we need to be wherever we have to be to show that we are unified as a collective and also for support. We have to support individual businesses, especially black-owned businesses, especially in this time. At this stage in society and this stage in political movement, we just have to show up. That’s the ultimate goal, to show up,” Stephanie said.
The Jubilee has continued to grow and is now one of the region’s largest celebrations of black history, culture, and music.
