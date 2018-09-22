Fifth Circuit Solicitor candidates react to Dan Johnson indictments

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heather Weiss, the interim Fifth Circuit Solicitor, was sworn in Friday morning after Governor Henry McMaster suspended embattled chief prosecutor, Dan Johnson.
Governor Henry McMaster suspended Johnson on Wednesday following his indictment on more than two dozen federal charges including wire fraud and theft of government funds. The South Carolina Attorney General announced more charges against Johnson on Thursday including embezzlement and misconduct in office.
WIS sat down with the candidates running for Fifth Circuit Solicitor this November, Byron Gipson and John Meadors, to get their reaction to the latest developments in Johnson’s case.
With Johnson accused of stealing federal funds, both Gipson and Meadors say they fully expect that the public will have lost a lot of faith in the solicitor’s office, but they’re also both pretty confident that they will regain the trust.
“It’s going to be a new day in the Fifth Circuit,” Byron Gipson, the Democratic nominee for the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office said.
Gipson defeated Johnson in the June primary race for Fifth Circuit Solicitor, a seat that is now surrounded by controversy with Johnson facing more than two dozen federal charges.
“I was saddened. I take no joy in learning that he’s been indicted for these matters,” Gipson said. “It’s tough anytime that somebody’s charged with a crime.”
Gipson will now face off against write-in candidate John Meadors in the upcoming November election.
“The allegations are troubling. It’s a sad time for everyone involved,” Meadors said.
Johnson is accused of using a credit card he was given for work-related expenses to pay for personal expenses like vacations, romantic getaways and medical bills.
Meadors says what the Fifth Circuit needs now is “a career prosecutor to lead the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, and that’s what I offer. What’s important now is experience, and also accountability, financial responsibility.”
Gipson tells WIS he will move forward with the same plan he had all along.
“I’m standing for restoring the integrity of that office and returning the confidence of that office, having a set of procedures that we’re going to follow as we manage the public’s money to make sure that we never violate the public’s trust,” Gipson explained.
According to a federal indictment filed Tuesday, Johnson has been charged with wire fraud, mail fraud, conspiracy and theft of federal funds.
Johnson served as Fifth Circuit Solicitor since 2010, but Wednesday Governor Henry McMaster signed an executive order suspending Johnson from his duties.
We were unable to reach Johnson for comment.
WIS also reached out to interim solicitor Heather Weiss’ office. They tell us they have “no comment” at this time.
