CPD confirms third case of West Nile Virus in dead bird

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department Code Enforcement Division will be spraying for mosquito reduction after a third case of West Nile Virus has been found in another dead bird.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control recently tested a bird that was located on Heidt Street in the Historic Waverly District and the results came back positive.
CPD Code Enforcement personnel will begin spraying the affected area tomorrow to limited new mosquitoes from hatching. They will as continue conducting source reduction efforts for all possible breeding sites and set mosquito surveillance traps in the affected area.
In addition, on Monday, September 24, 2018, city personnel will begin spraying for adult mosquitoes during the hours of midnight-dawn, and will continue spraying through Tuesday, and as needed thereafter.
Spraying is usually conducted between midnight and dawn, however, it is possible for spraying to be conducted earlier depending on conditions.
Residents allergic to the products permethrin or tau-fluvalinate are asked to notify Vector Control staff by calling the Code Enforcement Division at 803-545-4229.
All beekeepers also should call Code Enforcement to notify staff of their hives.
Residents are urged to take these preventive measures to reduce the threat of mosquitoes:
- Use, according to the label instructions, EPA registered insect repellents that contain DEET, Picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus
- Clear drainage ditches of debris and weeds
- Pack tree holes with sand
- Clean clogged roof gutters
- Keep boats overturned, drained or covered (covers should not collect water)
- Stock ornamental ponds and water gardens with top-feeding minnows
- Properly maintain swimming pools
- Change the water in pet dishes, birdbaths and containers used to root plants at least once a week
- Make sure there are screens on rain barrels and use the water as soon as possible.
Earlier this week two other dead birds also tested positive for West Nile Virus. One was located off Lang Road in the Barhamville Estates Neighborhood. The other near Wando Street in the Central Rosewood Neighborhood.
