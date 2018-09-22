Community members ‘Pack the Bus’ for those affected by Hurricane Florence

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -Saturday many helped fill a COMET bus in Columbia to help those affected by Hurricane Florence.
The event put on by Columbia Relief saw donations at two different locations: Soda City Market, and the Columbia Convention center.
Organizers say they will now begin to sort out items and wait until they are given the all clear to start getting them in the hands of those affected by the storm.
"It's incredible to see the outpouring of support from across our community. And I think Columbia is a truly special place because we saw what happens when the country rallies around us when we were affected by our flooding in 2015 and I think this is an incredible way to say thank you to those who helped us and an incredible way to give back to those who gave us so much," said Cory Alpert, Executive Director for Columbia Relief.
Alpert says other states are helping in the donation process as well. He adds that Columbia Relief and its partners like United Way and Red Cross will get the all clear from Highway Patrol and SCEMD to be able to distribute items once the highways are clear. Alpert estimates 10-14 days.
If you missed today's event, you still have a chance to donate. Through Sunday, organizers say some sites across Columbia will still take donations.
You can find a list of drop off sites here: https://columbiarelief.wixsite.com/home/
After Sunday, organizers say Harvest Hope, United Way and Red Cross in Columbia will still accept donations. If you have questions, Alpert says you can email: info@columbiarelief.org.
