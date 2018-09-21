Woman tapes driver’s racist rant, video goes viral

PORTLAND, OR (KATU/CNN) - An Oregon woman went on a racist rant yelling at a 22-year-old woman who is half-Filipino and half-English.
The incident was recorded and put on social media and has gone viral.
"The first thing she said to me was 'she's Asian, she can't see that's why she can't drive' in the most demeaning stereotypical Asian accent you can ever do." This is what the woman yelled according to Selina Cairel.
Cairel says she asked the woman why she would say those things to her, and that more words were exchanged which she says motivated her to pull out her phone.
She posted the video to her Facebook page that afternoon and within a matter of hours the video was all over social media.
Cairel says users found the woman in the video within 39 minutes.
That woman was later confirmed as Sierra Measelle of Beaverton, according to Cairel.
Measelle later posted a message on her Instagram Sunday afternoon apologizing to Cairel.
Cairel says she will eventually be able to forgive Measelle for the incident.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.