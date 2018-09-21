WIS takes flight with S.C. Army National Guard, sees Florence’s devastation first hand

NICLES, SC (WIS) - As several communities in South Carolina continue to suffer in the fallout of Hurricane Florence, the South Carolina National Guard has activated thousands of troops to help residents in some of the hardest hit areas.
Many towns in Marion, Chesterfield, Dillon and Horry counties are cut off from surrounding areas due to high flood waters, as water continues to flow through the Pee Dee Basin. As a result, it often means troops are forced to help and fly in supplies on Blackhawk helicopters. On Friday, members of the media were invited on an aerial tour of some of the flooded communities along with the S.C. Air National Guard.
“So far we’ve been very lucky, it looks like a lot of the South Carolinians listened, they went to safer areas, right now we haven’t had to do any search and rescues,” Lt. Col. Cindy King, Director of Public Affairs for the S.C. Air National Guard, said. “Most of our missions have been assisting people getting to safety in areas that are beginning to feel the impacts of flooding.”
Communities such as Nichols, South Carolina are virtually unrecognizable from the air. Homes and businesses remain submerged in more than six feet of water and the town’s mayor, Lawsin Battle, said the worst could be yet to come.
"Well I mean, it's just heartbreaking for everyone,” he said. “But, really for the citizens that we're just getting back into their homes, the ones that, you know, donated money from the last hurricane and helped rebuild are completely gone again. I mean, it's like we're starting over again, and it's not only starting over, it's going to be worse this time because we haven't seen the worst of it yet.”
Earlier this week, Governor Henry McMaster released preliminary estimates that put the total amount of damage in South Carolina due to Hurricane Florence at $1.2 billion. Residents of Nichols said of the town’s 450 homes, all but seven were destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Some just received their FEMA aid this year, ahead of Hurricane Florence’s arrival.
The aerial tour also included Conway, Mullins and Florence. Another hard hit area in Chesterfield County is Cheraw, where water is slowly beginning to recede.
The S.C. National Guard continues to pay close attention to Conway and is working to ensure U.S. 501 and 378 remain open amid rising flood waters. Governor McMaster has previously stated if those main arteries through Conway to the coast are closed, it could spell trouble for getting manpower and supplies to the coast as flooding continues.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.