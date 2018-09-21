Two A.C. Flora students arrested after argument involving pepper spray

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Two A.C. Flora High School students were arrested Thursday after an incident involving pepper spray on school grounds.
The students are now facing multiple charges, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.
17-year-old Kennedy Deasia Cofield was charged with aggravated breach of peace, affray, and carrying a weapon on school grounds. A 15-year-old will also face the same charges.
On Sept. 20 at 2 p.m., 17-year-old Cofield engaged in a verbal argument with the 15-year-old student. They were arguing in the hallway when Cofield took pepper spray from a keychain she brought to school, and began spraying everyone in the vicinity of the 15-year-old.
School administrators were able to separate them and move other students out of the way. At that time, Cofield and the minor got into another altercation, which resulted in Cofield spraying everyone in the area around her again.
Several students received medical treatment from EMS at the scene.
Sheriff Lott expressed frustration and stated that these girls’ actions disrupted the learning environment and compromised the safety of all the other students and administrators. Cofield is being transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. The 15-year-old was released to her parents.
