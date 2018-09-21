Coroner identifies victim of Gaston fatal hit-and-run as SCHP continues to search for vehicle involved

GASTON, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who left the scene of a hit-and-run where one person died.
The Lexington County Coroner identified the victim as Christopher Samson Sharpe, 54, of Gaston.
Lance Corporal David Jones with SCHP says the accident happened at U.S. 321 and Sprahler Street in Gaston around 5:55 a.m. Friday.
Sharpe was riding his bicycle in the median of the road, according to the coroner, when he was hit by a car that was traveling north. He died at the scene from his injuries.
Debris was left on the scene, including the vehicle’s bumper. Jones said the vehicle is a 2002-2007 Chevrolet Silverado. The vehicle will be missing the left grille and there will be noticeable damage to the left side of the vehicle, including missing side trim portions and possible shattered windshield. Additional damage will be to the front bumper, especially to the black plastic trim underneath the bumper.
If anyone has any information about this incident or notices a vehicle with front-end damage, report it to SCHP at 803-896-7603.
