SC governor announces big donation to ONE SC fund for Florence flooding relief

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - UnitedHealth Group and its UnitedHealthcare business are donating $500,000 to help residents of South Carolina recover and rebuild from Hurricane Florence.
The One SC Fund, which provides grants to nonprofits to fund relief and recovery for natural disasters, will use UnitedHealth Group’s donation to support various organizations providing relief and response efforts in the impacted areas.
Governor Henry McMaster and a spokesperson with UnitedHealth Group made the announcement during a Friday press conference.
