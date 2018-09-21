SC Attorney General announces more charges filed against 5th Circuit Solicitor, Dan Johnson

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office has announced that more charges have been filed against the embattled former chief prosecutor of Richland and Kershaw counties.
Attorney General Alan Wilson says 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson has been indicted on state charges of embezzlement and misconduct in office.
Governor Henry McMaster suspended Johnson on Wednesday following his indictment on more than two dozen federal charges including wire fraud and theft of government funds.
Authorities have been investigating Johnson's spending habits and trips to locations including Amsterdam, Colombia, the Galapagos Islands, and Las Vegas.
Johnson, who recently lost a primary bid for a third term, has declined to answer specific questions about his travels but has said he didn’t intend for public money to be used for personal expenses.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.