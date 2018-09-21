Lexington deputies investigating death near Piney Grove Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Lexington County deputies are investigating a death off Piney Grove Road.
Investigators said they believe the deceased had been at this location for awhile - at least a few weeks.
Details are extremely limited at this time, however we are told that deputies are not searching for any suspects at this time nor do they believe there is a threat to the public.
We will continue to bring you the latest details in this investigation as they become available from officials. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.